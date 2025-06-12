Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) is SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Everi accounts for approximately 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Everi by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 144,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Everi Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Everi stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 1.22. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Everi had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.22 million. Analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Everi

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,428.75. This trade represents a 34.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Everi

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.