MV Capital Management Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Equitable by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Equitable by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Down 2.1%

EQH stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Read Our Latest Report on EQH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $352,698.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,391.80. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,534,018.96. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,332 shares of company stock worth $5,976,400. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.