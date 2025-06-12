Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $146.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $146,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after buying an additional 311,671 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after buying an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

