SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Trading Up 1.3%
OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.34. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.70.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SSAB AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SSAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on SSAAY
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SSAB AB (publ)
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- GameStop Turns a Profit, But Core Business Keeps Shrinking
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- The Other AI Chipmaker: Why Marvell’s Dip Is a Buy
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.