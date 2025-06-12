SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Trading Up 1.3%

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.34. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.70.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. SSAB AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

SSAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

