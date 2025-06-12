Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 6.30 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Real Estate Invest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 39.02%.

Schroder Real Estate Invest stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £260.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.11. Schroder Real Estate Invest has a 52 week low of GBX 42.50 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 54.50 ($0.74). The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57.

The investment objective of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (‘the Company’) is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth as a result of its investments in, and active management of, a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate.

