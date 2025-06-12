Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 6.30 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Real Estate Invest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 39.02%.
Schroder Real Estate Invest Stock Performance
Schroder Real Estate Invest stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £260.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.11. Schroder Real Estate Invest has a 52 week low of GBX 42.50 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 54.50 ($0.74). The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57.
