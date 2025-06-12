Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 19.1%

NASDAQ VRA opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vera Bradley stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 149.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.20% of Vera Bradley worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

