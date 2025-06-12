Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.04.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
