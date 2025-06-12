Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,916 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.