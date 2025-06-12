HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for EVTL Earnings

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Vertical Aerospace in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.25). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertical Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share.

Separately, D. Boral Capital started coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE EVTL opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Vertical Aerospace has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $4.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

