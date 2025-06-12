Scotiabank Has Weak Forecast for CrowdStrike FY2026 Earnings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for CrowdStrike in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville now expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $476.98 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $491.20. The company has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 935.27, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,391,308. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,361 shares of company stock worth $106,359,058 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after buying an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

