First United Bank & Trust Acquires 3,825 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2,013.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,088,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,247.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 356,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,648,000 after buying an additional 351,206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,460,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,069,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,334,000 after buying an additional 303,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3,001.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 219,875 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $78.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.