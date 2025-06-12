Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of IFF FY2026 Earnings

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ FY2027 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,980. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $185,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,812.93. This trade represents a 41.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,143,882,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $452,363,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,658,063,000 after buying an additional 3,355,381 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,912,000 after buying an additional 1,663,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $57,324,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

