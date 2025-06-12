Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CFO William A. Heyburn Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,360,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,208.14. This trade represents a 6.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 9.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

