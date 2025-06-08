Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4%

TMUS opened at $245.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.18 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

