Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

