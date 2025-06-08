Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,773,213,000 after acquiring an additional 252,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,000,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after acquiring an additional 168,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $1,710,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $384.15 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.10 and its 200-day moving average is $375.96. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

