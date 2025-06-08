Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.0% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,654,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VYMI stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $80.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.