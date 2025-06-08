SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 6,476 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 647,600.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $200.33.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,244.30. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,770. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,188 shares of company stock valued at $367,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

