City Center Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

City Center Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $129.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

