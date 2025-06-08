SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is OLD National Bancorp IN’s 7th Largest Position

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,396 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $86,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

