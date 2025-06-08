Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,892 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,241.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,087.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $988.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,262.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,149.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,390 shares of company stock worth $170,509,439. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

