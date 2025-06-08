Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after buying an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after buying an additional 2,146,078 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

