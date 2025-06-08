Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 470.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,752,804,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after buying an additional 920,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific stock opened at $223.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

