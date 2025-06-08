Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.22. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.