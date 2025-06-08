iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,817 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.13 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.26.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
