Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $75,535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $72,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $61,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

