Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $550.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $514.10 and a 200-day moving average of $533.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

