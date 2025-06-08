SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 6,629 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 245.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.96.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5%

MCD stock opened at $307.44 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.29 and its 200 day moving average is $302.66.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.