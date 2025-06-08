74,797 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $52.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

