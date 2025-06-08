Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 951.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,241.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,087.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $988.53. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,262.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,149.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,972,180. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,390 shares of company stock worth $170,509,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

