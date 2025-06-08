SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 60 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $190.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.68 and a 200-day moving average of $188.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.