Lpwm LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109,516.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

