OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 994,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,630,000 after purchasing an additional 511,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $211.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.