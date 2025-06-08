BCS Wealth Management Has $521,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.