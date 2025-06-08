Hickory Point Bank & Trust Invests $532,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $274.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $271.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

