Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 580 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $3,994,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 801,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,788,000 after purchasing an additional 93,451 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $20,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Raymond James assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $133.45 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.81. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

