Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.3% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,762,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 40,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,889,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,131,000.

MDY opened at $558.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

