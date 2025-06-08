Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,213 shares traded.

Renegade Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Renegade Gold Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

Further Reading

