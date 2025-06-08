ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.97%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. ABM Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.650-3.800 EPS.

ABM Industries Trading Down 9.1%

ABM stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. ABM Industries has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $59.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $631,748.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,721 shares in the company, valued at $21,173,895.26. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 574 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $28,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,203.50. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,303. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 592.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 119,942 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

