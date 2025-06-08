IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,002.73 ($13.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,105 ($14.95). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 1,076.44 ($14.56), with a volume of 1,652,618 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.17) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 782 ($10.58) to GBX 1,099 ($14.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,466 ($19.83).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,054.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,003.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

IG Group (LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients.

