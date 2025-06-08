Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Boosted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.