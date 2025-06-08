Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,064,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $57,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 20.2%

BATS:DFIC opened at $30.82 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.