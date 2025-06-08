Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.60. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 30,783 shares.
The company has a market cap of C$59.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39.
Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.
