Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Up 0.4%
Adobe stock opened at $416.92 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.