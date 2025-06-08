Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.21. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 150,560 shares.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Featured Stories

