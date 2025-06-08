Hickory Point Bank & Trust Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,588,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

