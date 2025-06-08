Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 235,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.