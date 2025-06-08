Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.57 ($0.01). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01), with a volume of 11,301,898 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £6.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

GoldStone Resources Limited (AIM: GRL) is an AIM quoted gold exploration and development company.

The Company is focused on developing the Akrokeri-Homase project in south-western Ghana, which hosts a JORC Code compliant 602,000 oz gold resource at an average grade of 1.77 g/t. The existing resource is confined to a 4km zone of the Homase Trend, including Homase North, Homase Pit and Homase South.

