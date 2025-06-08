First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.