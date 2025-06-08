First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.