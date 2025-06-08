Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 28,861,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 78,798,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

